'Liverpool are a machine' - PSG star Mbappe heaps praise on Klopp's Reds

Kylian Mbappe has heaped praise on Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool, with the Paris Saint-Germain star labelling the Reds "a machine".

Liverpool currently sit atop the Premier League, maintaining a 25-point lead over last season's champions Manchester City.

The Reds, who took down Tottenham to win the Champions League last June, finished one point behind Man City last season, going unbeaten in the league from January 2019 until a February loss to Watford this season.

Mbappe, meanwhile, has been linked with a big-money move to Liverpool in recent months, although any move for the PSG star would undoubtedly be made more complicated by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

When asked about the rumours, Klopp said that he is "completely happy with the boys that I have", although the Liverpool boss did leave the door open for some big spending going forward.

And, when asked his opinion on Liverpool, Mbappe was full of praise for the Reds' achievements in recent seasons.

“This season, Liverpool have been a machine in the Premier League," Mbappe told the Mirror.

“They have made winning look easy but the truth is that it is never easy.

“Performances like they have been having don’t just happen.

“To be as ruthless as they have been would come from lots of hard work in training and from having a very good manager.”

Liverpool have also been linked with the likes of Timo Werner in recent months, with reports indicating that the club is looking to sign a forward this summer.

Former Reds winger John Barnes agrees with the idea of signing a striker, saying that Liverpool "need to sign another forward".

However, Barnes says that Mbappe may not be the best fit as Klopp will look for a forward more willing to contribute defensively like Roberto Firmino.

Mbappe was in fine form for PSG this season, with the Ligue 1 campaign now complete due to the coronavirus.

The 21-year-old fired 30 goals in 33 matches across all competitions this season, following up on last season's effort that saw him score 39 times in 43 games.