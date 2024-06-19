Liverpool are about to LOSE two of their targets in one major transfer

Liverpool are reportedly on the brink of losing two transfer targets in one upcoming deal. The Reds will be left looking elsewhere and Teun Koopmeiners is swapped for Dean Huijsen.

Journalist Alfredo Pedulla reports that Juventus are getting closer to signing Teun Koopmeiners from Atalanta. It's a transfer that's been rumoured for some time, with no mystery about Juve's interest in the Dutchman.

Liverpool, though, have been strongly linked with Koopmeiners, too. In fact, some reports suggested the Reds were in pole position as they had more to spend on the midfielder.

Juventus do have a way around that, however. They're willing to include a player in the deal and the one they're reportedly going with is Dean Huijsen.

It's a particularly notable one because Liverpool have also been linked with Huijsen. The defender is one of the most highly-rated in Europe right now after a fantastic second half of the season with AS Roma.

He was only on loan at Roma, though - Huijsen is a Juventus player but possibly not for long. Atalanta appear willing to accept him in part exchange, to little surprise.

And in doing so, Liverpool are set to lose out on two transfer targets in one go.

Liverpool to miss out on Koopmeiners and Huijsen

It would be a blow but possibly one to be expected. Liverpool weren't in any position to sign players early this summer, given all the change behind the scenes.

Thus certain stars will move elsewhere before the Reds are ready to move. Yes, it's unusual that two targets could be off the table at once but it was always possible that the pair moved. They're very, very highly rated, after all.

Liverpool won't take it was a massive blow, however. There are other targets, with little to suggest that either Koopmeiners or Huijsen topped their shortlists in either position this summer.

So the Reds move on - just with a slightly smaller pool to pick from.

