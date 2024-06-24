Liverpool linked with unlikely move for £34m Napoli star flourishing at Euro 2024

Liverpool are reportedly interested in an unlikely move for Napoli midfielder Stanislav Lobotka after his impressive displays at Euro 2024.

The midfielder has been representing Slovakia at the tournament in Germany, alongside another Liverpool target in David Hancko, and has shone with his dynamic performances in the engine room.

Slovakia have a strong chance of going through to the last 16 having pulled off a shock victory over Belgium in their opening match, with Lobotka standing out in a solid defensive display.

The Napoli star, who helped the Italian side win their first Serie A title in 33 years during the 2022/23 campaign, has been one of Europe's most underappreciated talents over recent seasons, featuring in all 38 league games for his club last term.

However, according to Fichajes, Liverpool have taken notice of Lobotka's performances and are considering making a move for the 29-year-old.

Apparently, Lobotka would cost the Reds around £34m in the summer market, with his Napoli deal set to expire in 2027 - although they have the option to extend that by a further year.

STANISLAV LOBOTKA MOVE LOOKS UNLIKELY

While Lobotka is a fine player, a move to Anfield looks extremely unlikely.

One reason why a switch seems improbable is due to Lobotka's age, with the Slovakian international turning 30 in November of this year. Liverpool have generally steered clear of signing players in the latter stages of their career, especially in midfield.

Of course, there are exceptions. Both Thiago Alcantara and Wataru Endo have been signed over recent years at a similar age to Lobotka, but their price tags were much more manageable than the supposed £34m the Reds would have to splash on the Napoli midfielder.

The Reds are not necessarily expected to sign a new midfielder this summer either. They recruited four last summer, including the aforementioned Endo, and also have huge faith in young Stefan Bajcetic, Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones.

If Liverpool were to sign a new central midfielder this summer, it would almost certainly be a number six. However, they would likely opt for someone younger than Lobotka.

