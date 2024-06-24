Liverpool-linked star to QUIT Bayern Munich and admits 'feeling of trust is DESTROYED'

Bayern Munich are willing to cash in on Joshua Kimmich this summer and Liverpool have been named among the Germany international’s preferred destinations according to a new report.

Kimmich, 29, is out of contract at the Allianz Arena in 2025 and there are no contract talks planned until after the European Championship, where the right-back-cum-midfielder is starring for hosts Germany.

However, it's been reported that it's unlikely that those talks will result in a new deal.

He is not against the idea of running down his contract and leaving on a free next summer with Sky Sport Deutschland now stating that it’s more than likely that Kimmich ends up leaving Bayern.

Commanding a salary of around €20 million per annum, Kimmich is among Bayern’s top earners but has now “come to terms” with the idea of leaving FC Hollywood according to the report.

Five teams have been named as potential next destinations for Kimmich with the player keen on heading to either Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester City, Real Madrid or Barcelona should he end up leaving Bavaria.

Bayern have got a new coach in Vincent Kompany and it remains to be seen if the Belgian wants to use Kimmich as a right back, a midfielder or if the club will plan for the season ahead without him.

Kimmich: ‘Feeling of trust destroyed’

Relations between Kimmich and Bayern club bosses remain strained with the player admitting to being ‘disappointed’ and ‘hurt’ by the lack of backing he got from his employers during the Coronavirus pandemic over his decision to turn down a Covid vaccine.

"I felt left alone for too long,” he told a new ZDF documentary in quotes carried by Sport Bild.

“That was the first downturn, that's when I noticed how the club reacted and I was disappointed and hurt."

“The feeling of trust that I had previously had in the club has of course been destroyed,” the 2020 Champions League winner continued.

“I never know what will come out when I speak to one person or another. It's not like trust can be rebuilt in one or two conversations."

