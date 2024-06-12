Liverpool-linked goalkeeper deemed 'not as good as Andre Onana' last summer

Liverpool are reportedly considering a move for a goalkeeper who, just last summer, was considered to be not quite at the level of Manchester United's Andre Onana.

Fabrizio Romano, writing in his Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside, revealed that Feyenoord goalkeeper Justin Bijlow was on Manchester United’s watchlist in the summer of 2023.

The Dutchman was identified as an alternative if the Red Devils failed to reunite manager Erik ten Hag with Onana, then playing for Inter Milan.

Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold for England.

Matthijs de Ligt

"Bijlow was Man United’s plan B to Onana last summer, but it didn’t work out at that time, so let’s see if Premier League clubs will arrive this summer.”

Now, having not moved to Old Trafford, Bijlow is now attracting interest from Liverpool, who are seeking a new goalkeeper to serve as a backup to Alisson Becker, with Caoimhin Kelleher likely to depart this summer.

'Nothing concrete' on Bijlow to Liverpool

Speculation linking Bijlow with a move to Anfield should come as no surprise, given his relationship with incoming head coach Arne Slot.

Injuries aside, Bijlow was Slot's first-choice keeper at Feyenoord last season, keeping nine clean sheets in 24 games and conceding only 23 goals.

However, Romano commented: "I don’t have something concrete yet on this, nothing in terms of talks or concrete negotiations."

With Kelleher’s potential move to Scottish champions Celtic, a move for Bijlow would make sense for the Reds.

Caoimhin Kelleher

Chelsea v Liverpool EFL Cup 25/02/2024. Carabao Cup Final Caoimhin Kelleher 62 of Liverpool makes a save from a shot at goal by Conor Gallagher 23 of Chelsea during the EFL Cup match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Wembley Stadium, London, England on 25 February 2024. London Wembley Stadium Greater London England Editorial use only DataCo restrictions apply See www.football-dataco.com , Copyright: xGrahamxHuntx PSI-19105-0095

Although third-choice Adrian has been offered a new deal, it's believed that the Spaniard would favour a return to his homeland for his last hurrah.

While Vitezslav Jaros, 22, impressed on loan at Sturm Graz, the club would, nonetheless, still need a more experienced keeper on the books should Alisson's injury problems resurface.

Overall, Bijlow ticks a lot of boxes - even though they didn't for Manchester United. Ultimately, their loss could be the Reds' gain.

