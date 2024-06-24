Liverpool-linked defender set for £42m move to European giant

Liverpool have been dealt another significant transfer blow as Bologna star Riccardo Calafiori closes in on a lucrative move to Juventus.

The Italian defender has been linked with the Reds in recent weeks, with Fabrizio Romano even confirming Liverpool's interest in the 22-year-old.

Anfield Watch recently analysed why Calafiori would be a perfect fit for Liverpool after his impressive displays with Bologna, helping the Italian side qualify for the 2024/25 Champions League.

Riccardo Calafiori

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Capable of playing at both left-back and centre-back, Calafiori has travelled to Euro 2024 with Italy due to his eye-catching performances, although he was unfortunate to score an own goal in his country's recent 1-0 defeat to Spain.

While he would have been an excellent addition to Liverpool's squad, it appears that the Reds will have to move on to other targets in the near future.

JUVENTUS SET TO SIGN RICCARDO CALAFIORI

According to Sacha Tavolieri, Juventus are closing in on the signature of Calafiori and the Oldy Lady are currently finalising a £34m to £42m move with Bologna.

Thiago Motta, who was Bologna's head coach last season, was recently appointed Juventus manager, giving the Turin side an obvious advantage in the race for Calafiori's services.

Tavolieri reports that Bologna have already accepted Calafiori's departure and are now targeting a replacement for the young defender.

Riccardo Calafiori - Bologna and Italy

Riccardo Calafiori Italy looks on, UEFA EURO, EM, Europameisterschaft,Fussball 2024 - Group B, Italy vs Albania, BVB Stadium Dortmund, June 15, 2024, Dortmund, Germany.

While nothing has been officially confirmed yet, Liverpool may well have to focus their attention elsewhere.

Liverpool are reportedly in the market for a new central defender this summer, especially now Joel Matip has left the club on a free transfer.

Plenty of names have been linked, including new head coach Arne Slot's old Feyenoord stars Lutsharel Geertruida and David Hancko. The likes of Marc Guehi and Goncalo Inacio have also been touted, with the Reds particularly keen on someone who can play on the left-hand side of defence.

However, recent reports have suggested that Slot may be content with his centre-back options, with a new defensive acquisition no longer guaranteed.

Riccardo Calafiori

