Liverpool-linked Bundesliga wonderkid reveals transfer preference amid Bayern Munich talks

Mainz wonderkid Brajan Gruda has just enjoyed his breakout Bundesliga season, culminating in a call-up to the national team for Germany’s pre-Euro 2024 camp.

The attacker sat on the bench for the recent international friendly against Ukraine before muscular problems curtailed his spell training alongside Julian Nagelsmann’s senior stars.

Gruda, 20, was brought in to bulk out Nagelsmann’s training options having risen quickly through the ranks at Mainz.

Brajan Gruda, Mainz 05

The winger finished the season in strong form, scoring three goals in the final six matches of the German league campaign.

He was instrumental in Mainz’s miraculous escape from relegation after the team looked dead and buried following an 8-1 defeat to Bayern Munich in March.

His form had previously brought him onto the radar of Liverpool, Aston Villa and Newcastle in the Premier League as well as German champions Bayer Leverkusen.

It was previously reported by Sport Bild that he could be available for around €20 million, a relatively low sum but perhaps indicative of the fact that Gruda’s current contract only extends until 2026.

However, Sky Germany is now reporting that Mainz EXPECT Gruda to remain at the club next season, despite links appearing with Bayern.

Florian Plettenberg states that initial talks over a deal with the Bavarian giants have taken place but Gruda is in no hurry to leave his current club.

He would rather remain at a team where he is guaranteed game time in order to develop as a player and believes that money will come in the long run so long as his career remains on track.

“A difficult topic for me,” the German underage international told Sky.

“For me, it's important that I play a lot. If I transfer somewhere and don't play, it would destroy me. Money comes eventually. The important thing is that I play a lot and continue to develop.”

He was also asked whether he’d back himself to play for Bayern. “I'd rather not say anything about that!” he replied.

Gruda would appear to fit the profile for Liverpool’s new transfer chiefs Richard Hughes and Michael Edwards, given his age and relatively low valuation.

The Reds will soon require a long-term replacement for Mohamed Salah and the versatile attacker comes with a burgeoning reputation.

