Liverpool-linked Brazil star admits he's now 'curious' about Premier League move

Reported Liverpool transfer target Ederson admits he’s interested in a Premier League move after a stunning season for Atalanta which culminated in a Europa League triumph.

The 24-year-old midfielder was one of the stars of La Dea’s campaign, helping Gian Piero Gasperini’s side to the title against Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen in Dublin.

His all-action style won admirers from observers with Brazil coach Dorival Junior calling up the former-Salernitana man for his Copa America squad.

That capped a stunning rise for Ederson, who is now on the shopping list of many of Europe’s top clubs, Premier League teams included.

A Brazilian report named Liverpool as suitors a week ago while Manchester United have also been credited with interest.

Ederson now admits he is ‘curious’ to see what the Premier League has to offer but adds that his focus right now is on regaining the Copa for his national team.

“I don't know, I've thought about it a lot, I like Italy, I'm well adapted, but I'm curious about the Premier League, so I don't know,” he told AS when asked about which league suited his style of play.

“I'm still growing, so I don't know if I'll stay in Italy, I think I still have more to prove. If I go somewhere else, then too, I will continue to grow.”

Ederson remains settled with Atalanta

Ederson was signed from Salernitana in the summer of 2022 for around €23m and is under contract with Atalanta until 2027.

He admits however that his future is uncertain this summer but that any attempt to sign him will have to go through his club first.

“If something comes up about a transfer, the club has to accept it first, and that is the most important thing,” he said.

“I have a good relationship with Atalanta, so the moment they come and tell me that they have some kind of offer, that will be when the talks start.

“At the moment, I am an Atalanta player and I am still an Atalanta player. When my time with the national team ends, I will also enjoy a short vacation, which is important to rest, and then I will return to Italy.”

Ederson calm ahead of transfer storm

Ederson played 53 games for Gasperini’s side in 2023-24, scoring seven times and adding one assist. Atalanta also reached the Coppa Italia final where they were beaten by Juventus.

He admits he is trying to block out the transfer noise, insisting he is settled at his current club.

“I am very happy at Atalanta,” he said. “I just won a great title, I am very well integrated. My future is something that doesn't worry me.

“I am not used to following this whole world of transfers. Rumors are one thing that, as my wife and I often say, will always pass. We are calm, happy, we enjoy the moment. If there has to be some kind of change, I trust my agents.

“I have an agent who has been with me for over 13 years, so the moment he thinks something positive is going to happen, he will tell me and we are in contact about that."

Liverpool seeking midfielder

Liverpool are in the market for midfield reinforcements, particularly in the No.6 area, after losing Thiago Alcantara on a free transfer.

Alexis Mac Allister has played there, as has Wataru Endo, but transfer supremos Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes are reported to be looking for a specialist in the position.

Ederson could certainly help out in that regard, citing Casemiro as an example and stating he has got no preference between playing defensive midfield or further forward.

“I can play in several positions,” he said. “I think it's because it's easier for me to understand what they're asking of me.

“If I have to choose a position, I couldn't tell you. I don't have a preference for where to play. In the midfield, depending on the situations of the game or what the coach needs, I manage to understand and assimilate what is needed.

I really like Casemiro for the career he had, his ability to play and adapt in big clubs and also being very important wherever he went.”

