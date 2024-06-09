Liverpool Legend Turned BBC Sports Pundit Alan Hansen Seriously Ill In Hospital, Club Announces

One of the UK’s most celebrated soccer players turned longtime pundit is seriously ill in hospital, his old club has announced.

Liverpool Football Club released a statement Sunday, saying: “The club is currently in contact with Alan’s family to provide our support at this difficult time, and our thoughts, wishes and hopes are with Alan and all of the Hansen family.”

More from Deadline

Hansen, aged 68, was a key player in the Liverpool line-up of the 1970s and 1980s, winning eight First Division titles, three European Cups and two FA Cups. He served as the team’s captain for four years, and turned out for them 620 times in all, placing him in the top 10 of all Liverpool players.

He also earned 26 caps for his national side and played for Scotland in the fondly remembered Scottish team for the 1982 World Cup.

Following his successful career on the pitch, he turned to commentary and became a weekly pundit on the BBC’s primetime Match of the Day sports program, reviewing the day’s play. He appeared on the show from 1992 until 2014.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.