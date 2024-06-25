Liverpool legend set for yet another move just two years after Anfield exit

Liverpool legend Sadio Mane appears to be on the move once again. The 32-year-old, still held in very high regard at Anfield, is no longer wanted by Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr.

During his time at Liverpool, Mane was instrumental in the club's success, helping secure the Premier League and Champions League titles.

However, since leaving the Reds to join Bayern Munich in June 2022, Mane's journey has been less than stellar. He lasted just one season in Bavaria before joining the Saudi Pro League last summer.

Now, as reported by Okaz, Al-Nassr chiefs are in negotiations with rivals Al-Ittihad over a season-long loan.

Mane's wages, a stumbling block

Despite initial talks between Al-Nassr and Al-Qadisiyah over a deal, which ultimately fell through, the possibility of Mane staying within the Saudi League remains high, despite interest from Turkish Pro Lig clubs Besiktas and Fenerbahce.

Al-Ittihad have expressed interest in the Senegalese forward, who, despite bagging 13 goals and eight assists across 32 Pro League appearances last season, has struggled to recapture the form that made him a standout at Liverpool.

However, this move is contingent on Mane agreeing to a significant pay cut from his current 25 million euros annual salary, a figure Al-Ittihad find prohibitive for the time-being.

That said, to fund Mane's salary, Al-Ittihad are reportedly making efforts to offload Jota and Luiz Felipe.

Significant changes coming at Al-Nassr

Mane's potential move to Al-Ittihad comes as his current club undergo significant changes, including a change in the dug-out, as they look to close the gap to champions Al-Hilal.

Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini and Stefano Pioli, who, until recently coached AC Milan, are believed to be among the top candidates to replace Luis Castro.

But as Mane contemplates his next move, his legacy at Liverpool nonetheless remains untarnished. However, the coming weeks will be crucial in determining whether he can revive his career and find stability in his current circumstances.

