Liverpool legend delivers welcome update on health of former captain Alan Hansen

Liverpool legend Graeme Souness has delivered some fantastic news regarding former Red Alan Hansen, who was reported to be seriously unwell in hospital last week.

Hansen, who turned 69 on Thursday, had been sent good wishes from former football and television colleagues after falling ill, with Liverpool also reaching out to send their love and support to Hansen’s wife, Janet, and their children.

Souness, who played alongside Hansen for Liverpool and Scotland, winning many major club honours together, told the White and Jordan show on talkSPORT that his good friend and former teammate appears to be now on the mend.

Liverpool legend delivers welcome update on health of former captain Alan Hansen

Sepp van den Berg

Liverpool anger Bundesliga club over wantaway defender's future: 'Richard Hughes doesn't even know who he is'by Peter Staunton

The former Liverpool manager revealed details of an emotional phone call with Hansen and stated that he sounds like he’s on the road to recovery.

"Under the weather is a bit of an understatement,” Souness told talkSPORT on Monday.

“I spoke to him yesterday, and he sounded fabulous, so I hope he's on the way to a full recovery.

"He's definitely on the way back because he did nothing but take the mick out of me, so he's definitely on the way back.

"I was speaking to his son [Adam] and Janet, his wife, and I'd been phoning his [Hansen's] phone number.

"I get on the train yesterday and I'm looking for my seat, and my phone rang and I could see it was Big Al.

"I'm thinking, 'Oh. I don't want to answer that,' so I sat down and then I got the courage to phone back and he answered the phone.

"He's been in a difficult place, but the way he sounded yesterday, he's back, and I hope I'm right."

Alan Hansen's Liverpool legacy

The former Scotland international enjoyed an illustrious 14-year career at Liverpool, where he won eight league titles, three European Cups, two FA Cups and three League Cups, among other honours, making him one of the club's most decorated players.

Known for his elegance on the ball, Hansen played 620 matches and served as Liverpool skipper for four seasons. He is in the top 10 appearance-makers of all time for the Reds.

Nicknamed 'Jocky', Hansen is one of the finest centre-backs of his generation, combining excellent strength, speed and awareness with supreme composure.

Hansen also won 26 caps for Scotland and appeared six times in the PFA First Division team of the year.

Scotland v England - 150th Anniversary Heritage Match Graeme Souness TV Pundit working for Channel 4 before the 150th Anniversary Heritage Match between Scotland and England at Hampden Park on September 12, 2023 in Glasgow Scotland. Glasgow Hampden Park Glasgow Scotland PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUK Copyright: xGreigxCowie/Sportsphoto/APLx 13954621

After retiring in 1991, Hansen became a prominent figure in football media, spending 22 years as BBC's main pundit and helping to change the way football was analysed.

He became a broadcasting legend as part of the Match of the Day team and appeared on the station’s coverage of World Cups, European Championships and Olympic games.

Hansen retired from broadcasting at the end of the 2013/14 season.

Best wishes to Alan and all his family from us at Anfield Watch.

