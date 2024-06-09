Liverpool legend Alan Hansen 'seriously ill in hospital'

Liverpool legend Alan Hansen is "seriously ill" in hospital, the club announced in a statement on Sunday afternoon.

The club confirmed that it was providing support to the family of the 68‑year‑old, who retired in 1991 to begin a hugely successful career as a television pundit.

“The thoughts and support of everyone at Liverpool FC are with our legendary former captain Alan Hansen, who is currently seriously ill in hospital," the statement read, before listing his "outstanding raft of honours" at the club, which included eight league titles and three European Cups.

Liverpool legend Alan Hansen 'seriously ill in hospital'by Daryl Finch

Vitezslav Jaros

Arne Slot handed timely reminder about loanee who can save Liverpool millions this summerby Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Johan Bakayoko, PSV Eindhoven

'Not something imminent' - Journalist shares update as Liverpool eye exciting transferby Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

“The club is currently in contact with Alan’s family to provide our support at this difficult time, and our thoughts, wishes and hopes are with Alan and all of the Hansen family.

“We will provide any further updates as we receive them in due course, and we request that the Hansen family’s privacy is respected at this time.”

Illustrious playing career

The former Scotland international enjoyed an illustrious 14-year career at Liverpool, where he also won two FA Cups and three League Cups, making him one of the club's most decorated players.

Known for his elegance on the ball, Hansen played 620 matches and served as Liverpool skipper for four seasons.

He is remembered as one of the finest centre-backs of his generation, combining excellent strength, speed and awareness with supreme composure.

The thoughts and support of everyone at Liverpool FC are with our legendary former captain Alan Hansen, who is currently seriously ill in hospital. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) June 9, 2024

Major media personality

After retiring in 1991, Hansen became a prominent figure in football media, spending 22 years as BBC's main pundit and helping to change the way football was analysed.

He became a broadcasting legend as part of the Match of the Day team and appeared on the station’s coverage of World Cups, European Championships and Olympic games.

Hansen is perhaps best remembered for his infamous remark that Manchester United "wouldn't win anything with kids" after Sir Alex Ferguson introduced the 'Class of 92' into his team in 1995.

Hansen retired from broadcasting at the end of the 2013/14 season, citing 'crippling nerves' as a factor, as reported by The Mirror.

"He was incredibly nervous, which is why he quit," long-time Match of the Day colleague Gary Lineker revealed last year.

Lineker was one of the leading voices offering support on Sunday, posting on X: "Horrendous news. Thoughts are with Alan, Janet, and all the family."

How to watch SEVEN Liverpool transfer targets at Euro 2024 this summerby Ewan Ross-Murray

Alexis Mac Allister

How Arne Slot solves Alexis Mac Allister problem will define entire Liverpool ERAby Sam McGuire

Lutsharel Geertruida, Feyenoord player and Liverpool target

Geertruida COMPETITION, Neves price REVEALED, Di Gregorio CHOOSES- Liverpool Transfer News Todayby Peter Staunton