Liverpool left needing to react as Tottenham make first move for £50m winger

Liverpool need to make a decision on a long-term £50m target after Tottenham Hotspur made the first move for the winger.

Mundo Deportivo report that Tottenham Hotspur have bid for Takefusa Kubo. Spurs want to sign the Japanese international, who has a release clause around £50m.

Kubo has been a shining light for Real Sociedad since moving there from Real Madrid. 16 goals in the last two seasons have boosted his profile, leading many to believe he could fulfil his fantastic potential one day.

Spurs seem to believe he can. They've put in an offer, however it was reportedly beneath his release clause. The race is still open, then, but rival clubs need to decide soon whether to get involved, given Spurs have made their decision.

Liverpool are supposedly one of those clubs. The report here mentions them by name, along with Manchester United.

The pair are long-term admirers of Kubo but if they want him, they'll need to react to Spurs's offer.

Spurs bid for Kubo

Liverpool's primary reason for wanting Kubo would be as a long-term replacement for Mohamed Salah. They play the same position and Salah is now 32 as of yesterday.

But Salah is also very much still a Liverpool player. There's no gap in the squad for Kubo, especially not at £50m.

Until there's a decision on Salah's future (i.e him leaving the club), it's difficult to see how the Reds move for the Sociedad star, in all truth. Though, it's not entirely out of the question.

Liverpool could do with decent backup behind Salah, if Kubo is willing to take on such a role. He's just about young enough that selling the future might be enough to get him to Anfield, though it's a stretch.

Spurs will offer him a starring role from the get-go. Liverpool need to find a way to compete with that, if they're in the market for Kubo.

