Liverpool Leading The Race To Sign This Juventus Emerging Star: One For The Future?

Fair to say, that Yildiz has established himself as a quality player in the squad. He featured in 39 games, scoring six times and assisting twice. He averaged 0.7 shots, 0.6 key passes, and 0.8 dribbles per game (stats via whoscored).

The Turkish plays as an attacking midfielder but can also operate on the wings. He has strong dribbling skills, and passing accuracy and can also take powerful shots from outside the box. With a big frame, he is also effective at retaining the ball.

A valuable addition for Liverpool

Liverpool want to reinforce their offensive line with the pursuit of Kenan Yildiz. It’s understandable as the futures of Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez, and Luis Diaz are uncertain at Anfield. Though Yildiz isn’t a perfect replacement, his arrival could be a good move.

Yildiz’s addition will add value and depth to the unit as he can play in the middle of the park or also be deployed in wide areas. He has immense potential and can serve the club in the long run. With more experience and proper guidance, the youngster can take his game to a whole new level.

Though reportedly Juventus aren’t looking to cash in on the player in the summer, a move cannot be ruled out completely. The Reds need to offer somewhere around €40 million to get his signature. It remains to be seen if the English club will spend that much or not.