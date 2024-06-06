Liverpool Keeping Tabs On This Benfica Emerging Starlet: One For The Future?

According to Portuguese publication , Liverpool are keeping tabs on Benfica's talented midfielder Joao Neves. The Premier League club are impressed with the youngster's displays and believe that he could be a superstar in future.

Joao Neves came through the ranks of Benfica academy and climbed up the ladders pretty quickly. His impressive performances for the U19 team rewarded him with a place in the senior side. Within a short span, he has established himself as a reliable name.

Never played a key role in Benfica’s second league finish this season. He featured in 55 games, netted three goals and provided two assists. He averaged 2.5 tackles, 1.2 interceptions, and 1.2 clearances per game (stats via whoscored).

The Portuguese midfielder is a defensive pick in the midfield. Comfortable with the ball at his feet, he is press-resistant. He likes to get into tackles, block the shots and intercept threats well. The youngster is also formidable in aerial duels, making him an ideal pick in the middle of the park.

Will Liverpool break the bank?

Liverpool are in a situation where they need to improve their overall unit if they wish to fight for trophies next season. Despite recruiting multiple midfielders last summer, the section looks a bit shaky. Hence, bolstering that area as well won’t be a bad idea.

Especially after the departure of Thiago Alcantara as a free agent, the Reds need to bring in a replacement. Hence, the signing of Joao Neves would be a good move. The youngster has all the traits to transfer into an elite name with guidance and experience.

The 19-year-old’s arrival will also help Wataru Endo as the youngster plays a similar. However, Benfica are a difficult club to negotiate with. Reportedly, they want the interested buyers to trigger the €120 million release clause.

The price might become an issue for Liverpool as they would hesitate to spend such a large. Apart from them, Manchester United and Arsenal are also interested in luring away the hot property.