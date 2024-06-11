Liverpool Keeping Close Tabs On This Emerging South American Talent: Why They Must Rope Him In

If a report from La Tereca is believed to be true, Liverpool are keeping close tabs on Dario Osorio ahead of a potential summer swoop. The Chilean international has enjoyed a rapid rise in recent months and the Reds could splash a fee of around $10m (£7.86m) to secure his services from Midtjylland.

The 20-year-old La Roja winger progressed through the academy ranks of Santiago Wanderers, Escuela Municipal Hijuelas and Universidad de Chile before breaking into the latter’s first-team squad in February 2022. He soon caught the eyes of the scouts across Europe. However, the Danish giants won the $5.3m race despite interest from AC Milan as well as a host of Premier League hotshots.

Since his deadline day transfer last summer, Osorio fired in 9 goals and laid on 2 assists (stats via Transfermarket) in 25 appearances across competitions. He has also earned 8 senior caps for Chile, and the Merseysiders will closely monitor his performance in the forthcoming Copa America competition.

Liverpool have appointed Arne Slot as Jurgen Klopp’s successor. But the club’s transfer deals would be primarily driven by the CEO Michael Edwards, sporting director Richard Hughes and head scout Barry Hunter. The strategic alterations and the backroom overhaul would limit Slot’s role to head coach, unlike Klopp, as the German chief had powers of intervention in scouting, talent acquisition and negotiations.

Chile’s midfielder Dario Osorio (L) and Venezuela’s defender Miguel Navarro (R) fight for the ball during the 2026 FIFA World Cup South American qualification football match between Venezuela and Chile at the Monumental Stadium in Maturin, Venezuela, on October 17, 2023. (Photo by Federico Parra / AFP) (Photo by FEDERICO PARRA/AFP via Getty Images)

Why The Reds Should Step Up The Chase

Liverpool have ample depth and quality high up the pitch. But they need someone to challenge and cover for Mohamed Salah who lacked consistency during the second half of the 2023-24 season. Diogo Jota has been clinical high up the pitch, but the Portuguese attacking ace has struggled with persistent fitness problems over the past couple of campaigns.

Darwin Nunez has often been criticized for his wastefulness in front of goal, and so is Cody Gakpo who is yet to cement a regular status despite being deployed in various attacking roles. Luis Diaz is more comfortable from the left, however, Osorio’s ability to cut inside and slot in as an inverted winger should see him succeed in Slot’s 4-2-3-1, a formation tipped to be flexible enough to accommodate attacking talents.

Edwards’ data-driven model earned enormous success with shrewd transfer business. Also, he managed to balance the books by generating funds from player sales and the Chilean, therefore, could be a decent value-for-money signing if a transfer takes place in the coming days.