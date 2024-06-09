Liverpool Keen On Signing This Newcastle United Sensation: One For The Future?

Liverpool are set to start a new era under boss Arne Slot for which they will be recruiting players in the summer. The club are impressed with 19-year-old winger Yankuba Minteh and want to acquire his services, as per The Telegraph

Yankuba Minteh started his professional career at Danish club OB before switching to Newcastle United last summer. He was then immediately loaned out to Eredivisie champions Feyenoord, for which he put on impressive displays this season.

TOPSHOT – Feyenoord’s Gambian forward #19 Yankuba Minteh celebrates after scoring his team first goal during the UEFA Champions League group E football match between Celtic and Feyenoord at Celtic Park stadium in Glasgow on December 13, 2023. (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN / AFP) (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Minteh took little time to adapt to his new home and started delivering the goods. He netted 11 goals and provided six assists in 37 games in this term. He averaged 2 shots, 1 key pass, and 2.1 dribbles per game (stats via whoscored).

The Gambian forward plays on the right wing but can also feature in other advanced positions. He is a creative mind on the field who likes to go towards the goal. He has incredible dribbling and finishing skills. The player who contributes to the defensive aspects for his team

Liverpool came close to winning multiple titles this season but choked at the last moments. Hence, they must improve their unit ahead of the next campaign. In that regard, the arrival of Yankuba Minteh could be a good move.

Minteh is extremely talented and has proven his worth in the recently concluded season. His addition will add a lot of value and depth to the offensive line. It will also allow boss Arne Slot to rotate players and use them wisely throughout the season.

The 19-year-old is capable of making an impact in pressure games. If he keeps on improving, he can turn into an elite winger and serve the Reds for a long time. However, it won’t be easy to acquire his signature as Newcastle United will demand a premium fee. They wouldn’t want to lose the hot property without significant profits.