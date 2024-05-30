Liverpool Are Keen On Signing This FC Porto Star: Good Move By The Reds?

FC Porto’s Argentine midfielder #22 Alan Varela arrives for a press conference on the eve of their UEFA Champions League Group H football match against FC Shakhtar Donetsk at the Olival training ground, in Vila Nova de Gaia, near Porto on December 12, 2023. (Photo by MIGUEL RIOPA / AFP) (Photo by MIGUEL RIOPA/AFP via Getty Images)

Varela primarily plays as a defensive midfielder and is an intelligent reader of the game. He remains calm under pressure and does clean work in tight spaces. With accurate passing and the ability to shoot from long-range, he is a valuable pick for any side.

The Argentine featured in 44 games this season, netting twice and providing three assists. He averaged 1.3 tackles, 0.8 interceptions, and 1 clearance per game (stats via whoscored). His progress as a footballer hasn’t gone unnoticed.

Why does Liverpool want Alan Varela?

Liverpool invested heavily in the midfield department last season. However, they missed the trick of not having enough defensive midfielders. As a result, Wataru Endo was forced to play without a break and that didn’t help for obvious reasons.

Hence, the Reds want to fix that area with the purchase of Alan Varela. The latter’s arrival will allow Arne Slot to rotate the players well and keep them fresh for important games. Being a young prospect, the 22-year-old can improve and serve the club for a long period.

The youngster has a release clause of $76m in his contract, which the English side would’ve to trigger to acquire his services. However, they should be quick in sealing the deal as Bayern Munich are also keeping tabs on the player and might steal him away.