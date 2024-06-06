Liverpool Keen On Signing This Burnley Player: Good Pick By The Reds?

Liverpool are looking to strengthen their unit ahead of next season with goalkeeping being an important area. According to Football Insider, the Premier League club have identified Burnley stopper James Trafford as a viable target and are keen on getting his signature.

Burnley's English goalkeeper #01 James Trafford gathers the ball during the English Premier League football match between Burnley and Luton Town at Turf Moor in Burnley, north-west England on January 12, 2024.

Trafford was the first choice goalkeeper for the latter club but was dropped for the last 10 games due to poor performance. He featured in 28 games this season and managed to keep only two clean sheets while leaking 62 times.

The English stopper is known for his crazy reflexes and the ability to stop close-range shots. He likes to come off his line to cut down the angles. He also shows high intensity but lacks long-range passing. Hence, despite below-par displays, several clubs remain interested in the youngster.

A fill for Caoimhin Kelleher?

Liverpool are in search of a new goalkeeper as Caoimhin Kelleher is likely to leave the club in the summer. Hence, the club are eyeing a move for James Trafford, who can play a second-fiddle role to Alisson Becker.

Trafford has decent Premier League experience and could be a good pick if he continues to improve. He still has a lot of room to improve considering his huge potential. The 21-year-old could be a long-term investment for the Reds.