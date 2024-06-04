Liverpool and Juventus now BOTH chasing the same Koopmeiners alternative

Juventus have reportedly lined up Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz as a Plan B should they fail to land Teun Koopmeiners from Atalanta this summer.

This is a development that could have major repercussions on Liverpool’s summer spending, with Koopmeiners believed to be a key target, and Calciomercato now reporting that Luiz is ALSO on the list of potential arrivals at Anfield.

Koopmeiners is the main name in the frame for Juve this summer and the Dutchman has previously expressed a clear interest in remaining in Serie A.

Teun Koopmeiners of Atalanta - Liverpool target.

Liverpool and Juventus now BOTH chasing the same Koopmeiners alternative

Trent Alexander-Arnold

The 26-year-old has just helped Atalanta to the UEFA Europa League title and has been among the Italian league’s top midfield talents since arriving from AZ in 2021.

Teun Koopmeiners, Liverpool Transfer target

Teun Koopmeiners Atalanta BC celebrates after scoring

It was at AZ where Koopmeiners enjoyed a tremendous association with the new Liverpool head coach, Arne Slot, and Liverpool’s interest in him predates Slot’s arrival on Merseyside.

Juventus are trying to construct a deal for Koopmeiners with sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli working for weeks on a solution that could satisfy Atalanta’s demands.

The latest indications are that Juve could include players in part exchange, Dean Huijsen and Matias Soule are the latest names linked, but the Serie A giants are ready to walk away and pursue other targets should they failed to get a deal done.

And that’s where Douglas Luiz comes into the picture.

Juventus would be stepping into the ring with Premier League sides Arsenal and Manchester United in the fight for Luiz, who also have the 26-year-old in their sights.

Liverpool and Juventus want Douglas Luiz

And, intriguingly, the report adds that LIVERPOOL are also interested in the Brazil international.

Villa value their midfield metronome at £60 million according to Calciomercato and the Italian publication also states that president of football operations Monchi hopes to extract even MORE from Premier League suitors than if Luiz was sold overseas.

The ex-Manchester City man scored 10 goals and added 10 assists in 51 matches overall for Unai Emery’s side last season, helping the Villans to the Champions League.

He is under contract until 2026, having renewed in 2022, and Villa will be mindful of his terms ticking down any further.

So we find ourselves in a situation where Juventus and Liverpool both want Koopmeiners and, in the event that one fails to land him, have also placed Douglas Luiz on their list of alternatives.

Who will end up where? Time will tell during this transfer window.

Darwin Nunez, Liverpool vs Sparta Prague

Teun Koopmeiners Liverpool 2023-24

Michael Edwards Arne Slot

