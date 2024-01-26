Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp reveals player reaction to exit and addresses successor talk

Jurgen Klopp has revealed the Liverpool squad reaction to the bombshell news of his planned exit.

The German announced on Friday that he will be leaving the club at the end of the season after almost nine years.

It is news which has stunned English football fans and beyond, with the current longest-serving boss calling time on a trophy-laden spell which saw Liverpool reestablish their dominance over long-time rivals Manchester United and win a sixth Champions League.

"The players I spoke to altogether and a few others after that," he told reporters. "We have a really strong bond, but they haven't asked questions yet. We have a really strong bond. We are professionals...

Liverpool will begin their manager search immediately (Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

"The agreement with the players is for one year (at start of season). We are completely in that year and the boys are in a really good mood."

He added: "It wasn't like the players were having a party when I told them, but they were out training as normal. It's different to when a manager is sacked, who just goes in and says goodbye."

Former Liverpool player Xabi Alonso has been installed as the bookmakers' favourite to take the position having impressed with Bayer Leverkusen in his first managerial role.

Klopp has confirmed that he will have no say in deciding his successor.

He said: "No, why should I? In this world, you have a few faces who do an incredible job, you don't see too often. It looks like I do all the work, I don't and I can't.

"What we have built is an incredibly strong structure behind the scenes. So many people work here with only one idea: to find the best thing for Liverpool. That will happen.

"The last thing they need is the old man giving advice, and I certainly won't be doing that."