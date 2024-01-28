Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp hopeful over Alexis Mac Allister return for Chelsea clash after triple injury boost

Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister will likely be ready to face Chelsea in midweek.

The Argentine World Cup winner was a surprise absentee from the matchday squad for Sunday's FA Cup fourth-round meeting with Norwich at Anfield - Liverpool's first game since their manager's bombshell announcement on Friday that he will be stepping down from his role at the end of the season.

However, the Reds did not skip a beat without their influential midfielder, thrashing overmatched Championship opposition 5-2 with five different goal scorers in Curtis Jones, Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota, Virgil van Dijk and Ryan Gravenberch.

Klopp revealed after an emotional occasion on Merseyside in which the home fans showed just how much he means to them that Mac Allister was rested against Norwich after feeling an issue and would probably be fit for the visit of Chelsea to Anfield on Wednesday night that is followed by a huge clash with title rivals Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium next weekend.

Absent: Alexis Mac Allister did not play for Liverpool against Norwich in the FA Cup (Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

“Alexis, he only rested today," Klopp told ITV. "He felt a little bit, so he is probably ready for Wednesday as well.

“The next game is around the corner, only three times sleeping and then you play Chelsea here, which is obviously a different game, and then Arsenal away.

“So we need them all and we need them in the best possible shape. Hopefully we are in good shape as a team and we can be an uncomfortable opponent. Let's see."

Liverpool were handed a triple injury boost on Sunday, with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dominik Szoboszlai both coming off the bench to make their respective returns and Andy Robertson also sent on for his first club appearance since early October following shoulder surgery.

Such key returns are music to Klopp's ears ahead of a huge week for his side, who are still competing for glory on four fronts in the German's final campaign in charge.

"It's good to have players back, Trent, Robbo, Dom," he said. "Robbo was out for a long time, the other two boys not that long so it was important for all of them to have minutes.

"That they are back is super important."