Liverpool Joins Pursuit of Barcelona, PSG Target with €40M Release Clause

Bayer Leverkusen’s star player, Jeremie Frimpong, might be making a move this summer after an impressive season that saw him win both the Bundesliga and the DFB Pokal. With the transfer window just around the corner, several clubs are showing strong interest in him.

Over the past few days, various reports have indicated which clubs are keen on the 23-year-old standout. Manchester United, Arsenal, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, and Real Madrid are among the teams reportedly eyeing the player for a possible move.

However, another team is now entering the race for the versatile player who can play up and down the right side as a winger, midfielder, or defender. According to SPORT BILD, Liverpool are one of the clubs interested in signing Frimpong.

Moreover, the German media outlet reveals that the player has a reasonable release clause at €40 million. Frimpong played 47 matches across all competitions for the Bundesliga winners this past 2023–24 season, scoring 14 goals while registering 12 assists.

Nonetheless, Frimpong is likely to wait until after UEFA Euro 2024 to decide on his future, as his performance in the tournament could attract more suitors.