Liverpool Join Race To Sign This Crystal Palace Star: What Will He Bring?

As Liverpool prepares to commence a new era under Arne Slot, they have been linked to multiple players over the past few months. The latest one is Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise, whom the club want to sign in the summer transfer window.

Michael Olise arrived at Crystal Palace from Reading in the summer of 2021. He wasn’t the first-choice pick in the initial stages and had to work hard to prove himself. Impressed with his displays, he managed to establish himself as a reliable name on the team sheet.

Olise had to miss many matches this season due to an injury. Despite that, he did score 10 goals and provided six assists in 19 games. He averaged 3 shots, 1.9 key passes, and 2.1 dribbles per game (stats via whoscored).

The French winger plays on the right wing and is an extremely gifted player. He can score goals from short or long-range, and also create chances for his teammates. He is also effective at taking set pieces apart from providing defensive stability.

A successor of Mohamed Salah?

Michael Olise is one of the most exciting talents in the Premier League at present. He has all the traits one needs a modern-day winger and is destined for greatness. Should he continue to improve his game, he can script a legacy of his own.

Therefore, the 22-year-old has generated interest from multiple European clubs including Liverpool. From Liverpool’s point of view, the pursuit of Michael Olise is quite interesting considering the fact that they have Mohamed Salah operating on the right wing.

Moreover, the Reds will have to trigger the £60m release clause if they want to acquire the services of Olise. For now, it seems like the club will prefer solidifying other areas in the squad. If not, they can still go after the demanded winger as the Egyptian is likely to leave the club next season.