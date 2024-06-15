Liverpool Join The Race For This In-Demand Stuttgart Defender: What Should The Reds Do?

According to SportBild journalist Felix Arnold, Liverpool have inquired about VfB Stuttgart captain Waldemar Anton over a potential summer transfer. But they are not alone in the race with Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen also keeping close tabs on the experienced centre-back.

The 28-year-old German international progressed through the academy ranks of Hannover 96 before breaking into their senior side in 2016. He soon secured a starting status and made significant strides even though Die Roten was relegated twice during his tenure. Anton’s presence in deep defence caught the attention of the Swabians who splashed a fee of around €4m to tie him down in the summer of 2020.

Although he was already a stalwart figure in the heart of the backline, Wataru Endo’s surprise move to Liverpool saw him being promoted as the new Stuttgart skipper. The club witnessed an incredible uprise under his leadership and Sebastian Hoeneß’s tutelage as they finished runners-up in the Bundesliga behind the unbeaten Leverkusen.

While it remains to be seen whether the Merseysiders rope in another Stuttgart captain, the €22.5m asking fee could be a stumbling block considering their self-sustaining business model. Splashing €19m for Endo led to strong criticism despite the 31-year-old’s relentless performance deep down the midfield.

NUREMBERG, GERMANY – JUNE 03: Waldemar Anton of Germany runs with the ball during the international friendly match between Germany and Ukraine at Max-Morlock-Stadion on June 03, 2024 in Nuremberg, Germany. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Should Liverpool Snap Up Anton?

Meanwhile, the return of Michael Edwards as the chief executive of football must be a welcome boost for the Liverpool fans after Jurgen Klopp’s emotional exit. Edwards made some stellar signings during his term as the sporting director, also the funds raised from player sales helped them balance the books and maintain the FFP guidelines. An impressive Euro 2026 run might justify the valuation, however, the little resale value could prevent them from triggering Anton’s release clause.

Nevertheless, Liverpool must find Joel Matip’s successor irrespective of Jarell Quansah’s rise. The Reds’ academy prodigy enjoyed a breakthrough campaign. But he still needs time to attune to the grind and demands of the Premier League and Champions League games. Ibrahima Konaté struggled at times due to form and fitness reasons, also, versatile Joe Gomez has been more promising as a fullback rather than partnering Virgil van Dijk in central defence.

The Merseysiders have never shied away from spending big for the right player. Yet they might still opt for Anton as a short-term fix while playing the waiting game for the preferred targets.