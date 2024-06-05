Liverpool join Premier League scramble for Feyenoord’s Lutsharel Geertruida

Feyenoord defender Lutsharel Geertruida is reportedly on the radar of several clubs in England, with Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United and West Ham United all credited with an interest in the 23-year-old defender.

Liverpool are in the market for a new centre-back after releasing Joel Matip. Joe Gomez is also attracting interest from the Saudi Pro League. The Reds must be proactive in the market to avoid leaving themselves short-manned at the back.

Geertruida can fill in adeptly at right-back and centre-back. The Rotterdam-born star bagged eight goals and five assists in 34 Eredivisie appearances last season. He helped his side keep 15 clean sheets, winning 61% of his defensive duels.

The Netherlands international can replace Matip through the middle and start at right-back, allowing Trent Alexander-Arnold to move into midfield.

He was a mainstay for Arne Slot at Feyenoord last season, and the Liverpool boss might be keen on reuniting with his trusted general.

Last summer, Geertruida came close to a move to RB Leipzig. The Bundesliga side offered a €32.5 million fee for the Feyenoord captain.

However, the transfer ultimately fell through, leaving Geertruida in Rotterdam. With his contract expiring in a year, Feyenoord now face the prospect of losing their prized defender for a lower fee.

Talks between Geertruida and the club regarding a contract extension have proven unsuccessful, meaning a summer transfer appears inevitable if Feyenoord are to recoup any value for the Dutch defender.

The reports note that despite the club’s weak negotiating position (due to the expiring contract situation), technical director Dennis te Kloese will likely push for a sizeable transfer fee.

Geertruida is currently focused on the upcoming European Championships in Germany.

He has been called up for the Netherlands team and will hope to add to his seven caps and earn himself a big move with excellent performances.