Liverpool join Man Utd in chase for €32.5m Germany Euro 2024 star striker

Liverpool are in the hunt for Hoffenheim centre forward Maximilian Beier along with other Premier League sides in the shape of Manchester United, Nottingham Forest and Brentford.

That’s according to the latest report in Sport Bild’s transfer section, which claims that the 21-year-old has got a tantalising €32.5 million release clause in his Hoffenheim contract.

Beier extended his terms until 2027 back in October after making a stunning start to the Bundesliga season with six goals in his first eight games.

Max Beier

It was a breakthrough top-flight campaign for the youngster, who finished the season having scored against top sides Bayer Leverkusen, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund.

In total he scored 16 goals in 33 Bundesliga outings for the side he originally joined as a 15-year-old.

Having delivered this season on his enormous potential, Beier was called into the senior Germany squad by coach Julian Nagelsmann and he has made the cut for the European Championship on home soil.

Beier debuted in the recent international friendly against Ukraine and while not expected to be a starter at the tournament he will no doubt provide useful foil for Kai Havertz in the Nationalmannschaft attack.

Beier: The 'new Roberto Firmino'

Starring for Hoffenheim as a versatile forward, comparisons have been made between Beier and his predecessor Roberto Firmino, who left the Rhein-Neckar-Arena for Liverpool back in 2015.

Now the Reds could be about to repeat the trick for Beier, who spent the 2022/23 season on loan in the 2. Bundesliga with Hannover.

He was previously on the list of former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and, according to the latest report, the Reds have maintained their interest despite the German's exit.

They will face competition from Man United, seeking striking options to alleviate the load on Rasmus Hojlund as well as Forest and Brentford in the Premier League and Leverkusen among Bundesliga sides.

Sport Bild reports that United were first to enquire about signing Beier, a query which led to Hoffenheim pointing out his release clause.

Furthermore, the publication states that the buyout clause reduces by €2.5m million every year.

Liverpool are in the market for attackers this summer with question marks over the future of Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah.

The centre forward position was swapped towards the end of the season between Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez and sporting director Richard Hughes may opt to add to Arne Slot’s options up top.

