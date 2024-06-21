Liverpool join Arsenal and Man Utd in chase for €35m France Euro 2024 ace

Liverpool are considering the signing of France Euro 2024 star Youssouf Fofana, who is attracting interest from a host of top clubs across the Premier League and on the continent, according to a new report.

Monaco midfielder Fofana will be allowed to leave the club this summer with only one year left on his current contract and no sign of a new deal.

The 25-year-old ignored overtures from the Premier League last summer in favour of a stay in Monte Carlo and he helped his side back into the Champions League in perhaps his finest individual season to date.

Youssouf Fofana

His form earned him a place in Didier Deschamps’s European Championship French squad and he came on as a substitute during Les Bleus’ opening day win over Austria.

No movement on Fofana’s future is expected until after French interest in the Euros is ended but it’s believed that the ex-Strasbourg player is now on the wishlist of several top teams.

He hit four goals and grabbed four assists for Monaco in Ligue 1 last season and comes with a price tag of around €35 million according to reports in Turkey.

Top clubs circle for Fofana

Galatasaray are reported to be interested, while AC Milan and Atletico Madrid are credited as long-term suitors for the France international.

Paris Saint-Germain, meanwhile, have had a look at Fofana in the past but are not believed to be among the contenders to sign him this time around.

However, there are plenty of Premier League clubs now in the race for Fofana, who should be able to command favourable personal terms given the level of interest in his services this summer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @youss_fofana

Reports have named Arsenal, Manchester United, Tottenham and West Ham as potential suitors for the box-to-box midfielder and Liverpool’s interest has been revealed in a new report.

Caught Offside claims Fofana is under consideration by Liverpool’s higher-ups with a midfielder on the agenda for Arne Slot’s squad this summer.

Liverpool signed Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch and Wataru Endo last summer but still appear short in the No.6 position in particular.

Fofana could tick many of those boxes for the Reds should they decide to follow through on their interest.

