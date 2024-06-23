Liverpool job vacancy shines extraordinary light on day-to-day life of modern-day footballers

A recent job advertisement posted by Liverpool Football Club has provided a revealing insight into the unique and sometimes surprising lives of Premier League footballers.

The position, a Player Care Administrator for the men's senior team, underscores the extensive support system available to elite athletes, allowing them to focus on their performance on the pitch.

The job listing describes the role as one that involves "holistic oversight, organisation and delivery of a hassle-free experience for every player, allowing them to thrive on and off the pitch".

This translates into a wide range of personal and administrative tasks designed to meet virtually every need of the players.

Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah, Andy Robertson

An extensive list of duties

Among the duties listed, the successful candidate will be responsible for setting up players' homes, including arranging tenancy agreements, cleaning services and utilities. They will also liaise with local authorities regarding council tax, and organise TV, telephone and broadband suppliers, as well as mobile phone providers.

Additionally, the role involves sourcing driving lessons, private chefs, and both private and NHS healthcare for the players and their families.

The role also includes handling deliveries for players at the training centre, arranging couriers for outgoing items, and providing a concierge service as needed. The administrator will manage players' vehicles, including parking, cleaning, servicing, repairs, tax and insurance.

Other responsibilities involve making travel arrangements for players and their visitors, facilitating the signing of merchandise, and general administrative tasks like raising purchase orders, paying bills and handling ticket requests.

The job advertisement also highlights the need for the candidate to be proficient in an additional modern foreign language and have a proven track record of effective administration within a fast-paced environment. Experience in regulatory settings or dealing with third parties such as utility companies is also preferred.

The role demands "excellent relationship management", strong communication skills, and the ability to "work autonomously on own initiative while managing one's time efficiently".

A 'competitive' salary

In return for these extensive responsibilities, Liverpool Football Club offers a competitive salary, 25 days of holiday plus bank holidays and the option to purchase additional days.

Other benefits include a contributory pension scheme, access to high street discounts and participation in various benefit schemes.

While the scope of this job posting may seem excessive, it not only highlights the club's dedication to player well-being but also underscores the extraordinary measures taken to ensure that modern-day footballers can perform at their best, both on and off the field.

