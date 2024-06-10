Liverpool issue tickets update on Arnie Slot's first game against Real Betis

The final tickets for Liverpool's friendly against Real Betis in Pittsburgh, US, are on sale for $40 as the final seats are released to fans of both clubs.

The Liverpool end of the Acrisure Stadium has tickets available for $40 for a seat but fans who want to get pitchside for the Reds' first trip to the stadium will need to pay $420 for row A or row B seats labelled the best in the stadium. The match takes place on Friday 26 July at 7.30pm local time, meaning a 12.30am kickoff time for UK viewers of the opening friendly of the pre season.

Fans are able to buy up to eight tickets at a time according to official seller Ticketmaster and there are still plenty of seats left. The stadium, home of the Pittsburgh Steelers NFL team and the Pittsburgh Panthers college side seats 68,900 fans and is not yet sold out.

It is in stark contrast to Liverpool's other stateside pre season games. Liverpool will play Arsenal at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Wednesday 31 July and tickets are sold out for the game. There are still official resale tickets on Ticketmaster here with the cheapest seats priced at $175.

The third US game against Manchester United is also sold out. The match takes place on Saturday 3 August at the Williams-Brice Stadium in Colombia, South Carolina. Tickets at the 77,559-capacity stadium are only available via Ticketmaster official resale and priced at $134.

The match against La Liga's Betis was the third fixture to be announced on the club's tour of the US and was confirmed after the Arsenal and Manchester United games sold out. Announcing the game. Ben Latty, the Liverpool's commercial director, said: "Adding Pittsburgh to our pre-season tour schedule is a great way to start our eagerly anticipated return to the USA.

"We were delighted to quickly sell out our fixtures against Arsenal and Manchester United on this tour and are equally excited to be able to offer our supporters in the States another opportunity to see Liverpool FC play. Real Betis will come with a strong squad and it's going to be a great occasion in another iconic setting, in another fantastic US city."