Liverpool 'interested' in Wataru Endo's former Stuttgart teammate

Liverpool are interested in a move for Stuttgart defender Waldemar Anton, a former teammate of Wataru Endo, according to reports in Germany.

The Reds will look to add new players in the summer transfer window ahead of their first season under new head coach Arne Slot. They are believed to be on the hunt for a new centre-back, with Joel Matip departing this month following the expiry of his contract..

German outlet Sport BILD have detailed Liverpool's interest in Anton, who recently helped Stuttgart to an impressive second-place finish in the Bundesliga, ranking above Bayern Munich and qualifying for the Champions League.

If Anton indeed ends up joining Liverpool, it wouldn't be the first time that the Reds will have taken Stuttgart's captain, having signing their previous skipper Endo just last summer. The Japan international quickly became a hit at Anfield, making 44 appearances and registering 3 goals during the 2023/24 campaign.

Before he decides his club future, Anton will first navigate the European Championships, with Germany fighting for continential silverware on home soil. They opened their campaign with a huge 5-1 win over Scotland on Fridat night.

A new face in defence would be welcome news for Liverpool. Virgil van Dijk is set to enter the final year of his contract at Anfield, with his future beyond that still undecided despite his commitment to helping the club build in the post-Jurgen Klopp era.

Ibrahima Konate remains a core part of the Liverpool backline but has often battled through injury since signing from RB Leipzig in 2021, while Joe Gomez has mainly been used at full-back in the last year. Youngster Jarell Quansah made steady progress last season and was named in England's provisional Euro 2024 squad before being cut from the final team.