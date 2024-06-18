Liverpool Interested In This Real Sociedad Star: Should They Sign Him?

Takefusa Kubo is a La Masia graduate who represented FC Tokyo before being lured away by Real Madrid. After multiple loan moves, he was finally signed permanently by Real Sociedad in the summer of 2022. Luckily, he managed to plant his feet and establish himself as a reliable name.

Kubo has had a strange season recently where he started with flying colours. However, his form dipped as the season passed. He featured in 41 games, netting seven goals and assisting five. The player averaged 1.5 shots, 2.1 key passes, and 1.9 dribbles per game (stats via whoscored).

The Japanese forward is a gifted player who plays on the right wing. He has incredible abilities on the ball and likes to attack. He has good dribbling skills, accurate crosses, and is clinical around the penalty box. The youngster is also strong when it comes to falling back to help the defensive line.

The price is too high for Liverpool

Liverpool wish to reinforce their offensive line as they look to start a new era under boss Arne Slot. They want to acquire the services of Takefusa Kubo as he is extremely talented. The club believe he has all the traits to succeed and transform into an elite winger if given the right coaching and game time.

Kubo’s arrival will add value and depth to the unit. As Mohamed Salah is on the wrong end of 30, he would require adequate rest to remain fresh for big games. However, Real Sociedad will not sell the hot property below his release clause of €60 million.

It’s understandable as Real Madrid will receive €27 million as their cut due to agreements. But the Reds might not prefer spending that much on the youngster.