Liverpool injury update: Ryan Gravenberch, Ibrahima Konate and Thiago latest news and return dates

Liverpool face an enormous Premier League clash with Manchester City straight after the international break.

The free-scoring Reds have been in superb form so far this season for the most part and now face the most serious test of their rejuvenated status as title contenders.

Jurgen Klopp's side bounced back from a tricky few days with a comfortable 3-0 dismissal of Brentford at fortress Anfield last time out, with the record-breaking Mohamed Salah at the double to put that draw at Luton and shock Europa League defeat by Toulouse firmly out of the system.

And things could get even better now for Liverpool with one or two players on the verge of returning from injury, though there remains a long wait to see other key performers back in action and lingering uncertainty over a few more.

Here is all the latest Liverpool injury news and potential return dates...

The Dutch midfielder has been a huge hit since swapping Bayern Munich for Merseyside over the summer, but missed out against both Toulouse and Brentford with what Klopp described as a minor knee issue.

Provided there have been no setbacks since then, it seems likely that Gravenberch will be in contention to face City on Saturday.

Potential return date: Saturday, November 25 vs Manchester City

Ryan Gravenberch will hope to make his Liverpool return against Manchester City (REUTERS)

Ibrahima Konate

A surprise absentee from the squad to face Brentford was Konate, who also withdrew from France duty with the apparent recurrence of a hamstring injury.

Klopp did not give too much detail on the issue, though Les Bleus boss Didier Deschamps said last week: "He felt something in his hamstring. He had tests, but it’s not serious.

"He needs a bit of time to not take any risks. It’s an area where he already has an injury.

"It wasn’t in his interest or mine [to call him up]. In the best of cases, he could have been training only Friday or Saturday.”

We wait to see if Konate may be in contention for a swift return at City.

Potential return date: Saturday, November 25 vs Manchester City

Like Konate, Gomez was an unexpected omission from the matchday squad to face Brentford and we have few details at the moment on the type or severity of his issue.

Speaking on Konate and Gomez after that game against the Bees, Klopp said only: "Yeah, both for injury reasons as well.

“We will see how serious it is but they were not available today.”

We await further update from the Liverpool boss, until which it is very difficult to predict a potential return date for versatile defender Gomez.

Potential return date: Unknown

Left-back stalwart Robertson suffered a shoulder injury on international duty with Scotland last month and required surgery that is expected to keep him out until the New Year.

Giving an update to Viaplay Sports before the Euro 2024-bound Tartan Army's thrilling draw with Norway on Sunday night, he said: "I'm getting there, slowly and surely. Surgery was a success which was the main thing, no complications from it or anything like that.

"It's so far so good, three weeks since my surgery now so everything is progressing well, I have just got to take it bit by bit and week by week. Everything has went well up to this point and hopefully that continues. Hopefully, before we know it I'll be back on the grass."

Andy Robertson is progressing well after having shoulder surgery (Getty Images)

Asked about a possible return date, Robertson added: "I've not looked that far ahead yet. I'm just trying to take it week by week. I'm trying not to get frustrated, I'm not the best injured so I'm trying to take small wins every single week.

"I don't want to put a game in mind and then I don't make it or I come back before then. I am just taking it slowly but surely and then there will be a time to start pushing it and when that comes I'll try and get on the pitch as quickly as I can."

Potential return date: January 2024

Jones last played in the Carabao Cup win at Bournemouth at the start of the November and has since been sidelined with a hamstring problem.

However, Klopp said earlier this month that he expected the 22-year-old back in action following the international break.

Potential return date: Saturday, November 25 vs Manchester City

Thiago Alcantara

One of Liverpool's great frustrations is the inability to get influential midfielder Thiago fit and firing for any sustained period of time.

The injury-plagued Spaniard has not played a single game since April after numerous setbacks and is unlikely to be back from his ongoing hip trouble until the New Year at the earliest.

"Thiago is an ongoing thing. We cannot put any pressure in there as well," Klopp said of Thiago earlier this month.

"But we expect him to be back, I would probably say start of the New Year.

Thiago Alcantara has yet to feature in any game for Liverpool so far this season (Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

"It's now already November. That would mean another four weeks, I would say that is probably realistic thing to try. I can't wait to have him back. The player is just exceptional.

"I understand why you ask but we can't have a week by week update because it will not change a lot in this moment."

Potential return date: January 2024

Academy graduate midfielder Bajcetic enjoyed a breakout 2022/23 season that was sadly curtailed by an adductor injury early in March.

The Spaniard has featured just twice since then after setbacks and Klopp is unsure when he will be able to call upon him again.

Potential return date: Unknown