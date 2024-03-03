Liverpool injury update: Mohamed Salah, Andrew Robertson, Trent Alexander-Arnold latest news and return dates

Liverpool’s injury crisis is showing signs of easing ahead of the Premier League title run-in.

Darwin Nunez scored a 97th-minute winner on his return to secure a huge 1-0 win at Nottingham Forest as Jurgen Klopp’s side moved four points clear at the top.

Dominik Szoboszlai also returned as a late substitute at the City Ground and Mohamed Salah is closing in on a comeback.

Liverpool face Sparta Prague on Thursday before a huge game against Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday.

Here is your latest update of Liverpool injuries and return dates...

Mohamed Salah

Klopp said before last week’s Southampton game that it was “touch and go” for the players who had narrowly missed out on playing in the Carabao Cup Final.

Among those players is Salah, who has now missed four games with a muscle issue having only played 46 minutes since his return from the Africa Cup of Nations. His tournament was ended early due to a hamstring injury and it remains to be seen when he will be ready to play next.

On Friday, Klopp said the Forest game would come too soon for the Egyptian but insisted he could return next week when Liverpool play Slavia Prague in the Europa League.

“I don’t think Mo is too far off but he will not feature tomorrow,” said the manager. “Next week, at any point, it’s possible. He’s on the way back, definitely.”

Potential return date: March 7, vs Slavia Prague

(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Andrew Robertson

Both Robertson and Alexis Mac Allister suffered from illness in the aftermath of the Carabao Cup Final win, Klopp revealed.

While Mac Allister has returned, Robertson has remained absent from the squad.

Klopp confirmed ahead of the Forest game that the Scot is penciled in to return to training on Friday afternoon, in his bid to prove his fitness.

Potential return date: March 7, vs Slavia Prague

Liverpool have ruled Alexander-Arnold out until after the March international break after he suffered a recurrence of a knee injury in the recent win over Burnley.

An initial prognosis of two weeks has been lengthened after further tests on the England right-back.

Potential return date: April 2024

Trent Alexander-Arnold is ruled out (REUTERS)

Japan midfielder Endo suffered a “proper knock” in the Carabao Cup Final and failed to improve much before the Southampton game, according to Klopp.

Pictured on crutches and wearing a protective boot at Wembley, he therefore sat out the midweek win and missed the Forest game.

Potential return date: March 2024

Liverpool fans were furious when Moises Caicedo’s challenge on Gravenberch went unpunished at Wembley, with the Dutchman still feeling the after-effects.

Klopp confirmed this week that Gravenberch will miss the Forest game with ligament damage and the manager simply said “we’ll see” for the following games.

Potential return date: March/April 2024

Ryan Gravenberch left the Wembley pitch on a stretcher (AP)

Alisson Becker

Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders last week described a muscle injury suffered by goalkeeper Alisson as one that will “really take time” to heal.

The Brazilian is out of action until the international break, at least.

Potential return date: April 2024

Medial ligament damage suffered to Jota’s left knee in the win at Brentford will keep him out for several weeks.

The club have admitted that they do not know how long he will be out, with the international break his current marker.

Potential return date: Unknown

Diogo Jota has no timeframe for his return (Action Images via Reuters)

Liverpool may have strolled to a convincing 4-1 victory at Brentford earlier this month but it was not a match without its costs, with Jones also ruled out as a result of an injury picked up in west London.

An ankle sprain has ruled him out until after the international break, which the Reds come out of to play Brighton on March 31.

Potential return date: April 2024

Matip’s Liverpool career may be over after he underwent surgery on a serious knee injury at the end of 2023.

With his contract up in the summer, he is not expected to play again this season.

Potential return date: Summer 2024

Joel Matip’s season is over (PA)

Thiago Alcantara

Like Matip, Anfield may have seen the last of Thiago following news that his latest injury could draw an early end to his final campaign on Merseyside.

Klopp recently revealed: “It’s a couple of things but what he has to do now from a medical point of view and I don't know if it will mean again if he can play again. It's not a short-term thing and that's why I'm not 100 per cent in it. I'm not sure if it's the same but the region is the same.”

Potential return date: Summer 2024

Klopp has recently admitted his bafflement at the injury which has kept Bajcetic on the sidelines for the bulk of the season.

The 19-year-old has suffered from problems related to his growing pains for many months, prompting the manager to proclaim this week: “There is no-one in his building who wants to hold him back so there must be some reasons. He is completely pain-free, all checks have been made, bone looks good.”

Potential return date: Unknown

Stefan Bajcetic has endured a tough year (Getty Images)

Young winger Doak injured his knee in December, which will likely keep him out for the rest of the campaign after surgery.

Potential return date: Summer 2024