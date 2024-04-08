Liverpool injury update: Diogo Jota, Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold latest news and return dates

A quadruple injury boost is on the horizon for Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed plans to bring Diogo Jota, Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Stefan Bajcetic back into full training soon.

The Reds had Wataru Endo back in their starting line-up for the draw at Manchester United as their absentee list begins to thin. Next up is the Europa League visit of Atalanta on Thursday.

Long-term issues for Thiago Alcantara and Joel Matip look set to continue for the remainder of the campaign.

Here is your latest update of Liverpool injury news and return dates...

Diogo Jota

Klopp stated ahead of the United trip that Jota is part of a group eyeing a return to training this week.

After being taken off on a stretcher with a knee injury at Brentford in February, there were fears that his season was over.

Potential return date: April 2024

Diogo Jota could play again this month (Action Images via Reuters)

Alisson Becker

Alisson has been hard at work with Liverpool’s goalkeeping coaches, leading to Klopp admitting last week that he was not fully abreast of his current fitness condition.

However, the manager stated his hope that the Brazilian can feature in full team training this week.

Potential return date: April 2024

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Alexander-Arnold has been part of the group, which also includes Jota, set for an imminent return to full training.

The defender injured his knee ligament in the win over Burnley two months ago.

Potential return date: April 2024

Trent Alexander-Arnold is closing in on his return (Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Stefan Bajcetic

Liverpool hope Bajcetic will be ready to rejoin the senior squad’s workouts in the coming days after he spent last week with the Under-21s.

The Spanish youngster has barely played this season after his injury comeback was curtailed by problems related to growing pains.

Potential return date: April/May 2024

Joel Matip

Matip has likely played his last game for Liverpool after suffering a serious knee injury in December.

Klopp admitted last week that the season will “not be long enough” for him to return in time, and his contract expires in the summer.

Potential return date: Summer 2024

Joel Matip’s season is over (PA)

Thiago Alcantara

Liverpool have refused to put a timeframe on Thiago’s return from his latest injury.

After several months out, he played in the FA Cup win at Arsenal in January but was quickly ruled out once again.

Potential return date: Unknown

Ben Doak

Teenage winger Doak picked up a knee injury earlier this season which required surgery.

Potential return date: Summer 2024