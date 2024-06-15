Liverpool Identify Bundesliga Emerging Star As A Priority Target: One For The Future?

Maximilian Beier worked hard and developed his game at TSG Hoffenheim. He was loaned out on multiple occasions before the German club eventually decided to retain him ahead of the 2023-24 season. The move turned out to be the right one as the player showed great displays.

Beier proved his talent and emerged as a star in the making. He featured in 35 games, netting 16 goals and three assists this season. He averaged 2.4 shots, 0.7 key passes, and 1 dribble per game (stats via whoscored).

Maximilian Beier is one of the most exciting talents in the Bundesliga at present. He plays as a striker but tracks down to build plays whenever needed. He is skilful on the ball and dribbles or provides key passes to create danger. The youngster is also known for his long-range shots.

Liverpool want to sign a new striker amid the uncertainty over the future of Darwin Nunez. The highly-rated striker wasn’t at his level best in the recently concluded season. As a result, the club suffered on various occasions and are doubtful about his continuity.

New boss Arne Slot is in favour of bringing a new forward with Maximilian Beier being a hot favourite. Beier comes after dropping a brilliant season and is only going to get better and better. He is also effective at linking up with teammates in the midfield to build attacks.

The 21-year-old could be a viable move as he has a release clause of around €32.5 million. The money shouldn’t be a problem for the Reds. However, they will have to take the tough call before the next season kicks in.