Liverpool Have Identified Caoimhin Kelleher’s Replacement: Good Pick By The Reds?

Bento Mathues came through the ranks of Athletico Paranaense academy. He made it into the senior side in 2020 as a fifth-choice goalkeeper. As things changed, he became the primary stopper in 2022 and has been a reliable performer since then.

BARUERI, BRAZIL – MAY 12: Bento, goalkeeper of Athletico Paranaense celebrates after winning during a match between Palmeiras and Atletico Paranaense as part of Brasileirao Series A 2024 at Arena Barueri on May 12, 2024 in Barueri, Brazil. (Photo by Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images)

Bento is termed as the next goalkeeper who can serve the Brazilian national side for a long time. He has immense potential and no weakness. Though he can improve in many areas, the stopper remains a lucrative pick in the market.

The 24-year-old recently turned up for the national side in two friendly. It was obviously because of the absence of both Alisson Becker and Ederson. He featured in 26 games this season and managed to keep 13 clean sheets while leaking only 16 goals.

As Caoimhin Kelleher is expected to leave Anfield before next season, Liverpool will have to bring in a fresh name to compete with Alisson Becker. The English club have been linked to a couple of goalkeepers recently but Bento Mathues is the latest one on the list.

The pursuit of Bento could actually be a good move as the stopper has quick reflexes and the ability to block all types of shots. He also commands his area well and is decent enough when it comes to distributing the ball. With time, he will evolve further and can serve the club for many years to come.

His signing shouldn’t be a too costly affair for the Reds. However, they will have to fight with the likes of Inter Milan, AC Milan and Atletico Madrid. All these major clubs are also keen on acquiring the services of emerging talent.