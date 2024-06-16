Liverpool hoping to take advantage of Pep Lijnders link to secure top young talent

Liverpool hoping to take advantage of Pep Lijnders link to secure top young talent

Liverpool are reportedly considering taking advantage of their connections as they seek to secure a top young talent making waves in Europe this season.

The Merseyside club are reportedly keen on Croatia midfielder Luka Sucic, who made his Euro 2024 debut on Saturday afternoon, coming on as a substitute during his nation's 3-0 defeat to Spain in Berlin.

The 21-year-old, who plays for Red Bull Salzburg, has been a standout performer in the Austrian Bundesliga, contributing three goals and eight assists last season.

According to the Express, Sucic has been on Liverpool's radar for some time. Now, however, they believe they have an edge with former assistant manager Pep Lijnders now at the helm, having left Liverpool alongside Jurgen Klopp at the end of the season.

Roy Keane warns Liverpool man could be 'ripped to shreds' at Euro 2024by Daryl Finch

Luis Diaz of Colombia

Brutal tackle on Luis Diaz sparks brawl in Colombia friendlyby Daryl Finch

Dominik Szoboszlai marks record-breaking Euros moment with captain's assistby Daryl Finch

Strong connections with the Red Bull group

There are plenty of Liverpool connections to the Red Bull empire these days, with Lijnders joined at Salzburg by former Liverpool coach Vitor Matos.

Andreas Kornmayer, Liverpool’s former head of fitness and conditioning, has also been appointed as Salzburg’s Performance Manager.

Pep Lijnders of Liverpool with Jurgen Klopp

. - Liverpool v Atalanta, UEFA Europa League, Quarter-Final first leg, Anfield Stadium, Liverpool, UK. - 11th April 2024. Jurgen Klopp Manager of Liverpool & Pep Lijnders Assistant Manager of Liverpool. - Liverpool v Atalanta, UEFA Europa League, Quarter-Final first leg, Anfield Stadium, Liverpool, UK. - 11th April 2024. Liverpool Anfield Stadium UK Copyright: xDanxWeirx CP_Liverpool_Atalanta_131

Liverpool also did plenty of business with Red Bull during Klopp’s time in charge, buying Naby Keita, Ibrahima Kontate, Takumi Minamino and Dominik Szoboszlai from the group.

Now, after failing to clinch the Austrian top-flight title last summer, Salzburg are undergoing a significant squad overhaul and could look to cash in on one of their most valuable assets.

Sucic appears to be the next in line to follow this prestigious path.

A dynamic midfielder

Liverpool’s interest in Sucic reflects their ongoing strategy to reinforce their squad with young talents with a high ceiling.

His versatility and maturity, shown by his rapid development at Salzburg, in addition to his ability to influence both ends of the pitch, make him an attractive prospect for the Premier League side.

Sucic's impressive statistics to the Champions League, too, where he ranked among the top six per cent of his peers for clearances, blocks and progressive passes per 90 minutes.

His defensive prowess is further highlighted by his position in the 88th percentile for interceptions per match.

Given his age and potentil, any move by Liverpool will likely involve a substantial transfer fee. What's more, the Reds may face competition, as Newcastle United have also expressed an interest.

Darwin Nunez of Uruguay

Liverpool players at Copa America 2024: Every Reds star at this year's tournamentby Alex Caple

Virgil van Dijk, Liverpool and Netherlands captain

Liverpool players at Euro 2024: All 9 Reds at this year’s tournamentby Alex Caple

Conor Bradley Trent Alexander-Arnold

Alexander-Arnold v Bradley: Liverpool's agonising conundrum revealed amid Real Madrid interestby Yash Shah