Liverpool great Hansen discharged from hospital

Alan Hansen spent 14 years at Liverpool [Getty Images]

Liverpool great Alan Hansen has been discharged from hospital following illness, his former club has announced.

The former Scotland defender had received well wishes from across the game when Liverpool confirmed on 9 June that he was "seriously ill".

But on Sunday a family statement on the club website said that Hansen, 69, will "continue his recovery at home".

“Alan, Janet, Adam, Lucy and family would like to thank everybody for their wonderful messages of love and support,” the statement read.

“It has been overwhelming and has helped enormously.

“We also hugely appreciate the ongoing respect that has been shown for our privacy as Alan continues his recovery.”

Hansen spent 14 years with Liverpool, winning eight First Division titles, three European Cups and two FA Cups during the 1970s and 1980s.

He is in the top 10 for all-time appearances for the Reds, having played 620 matches and won 17 major trophies during a golden-era for the club.

Hansen, who earned 26 caps for Scotland, began his senior career with Partick Thistle and joined Liverpool in 1977, spending four seasons as captain before retiring in 1991.

After hanging up his boots, Hansen moved into punditry and worked on BBC's Match of the Day from 1992 until 2014.