Liverpool goalkeeper 'verbally agrees' return to boyhood club

Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian is expected to join former club Real Betis when his contract expires this month.

The Reds, who have Caoimhin Kelleher on the books as Alisson Becker's understudy, have opted not to renew Adrian's deal for the 2024/25 season and he will officially leave the club at the end of June when his current contract runs out.

The 37-year-old has long been linked with a move back to Spain late in his career, and it appears he will reunite with his boyhood side.

Fabrizio Romano reports that there is a 'verbal agreement' in place with Betis over a return to the south of Spain, with only 'formal steps' to follow before confirmation of the deal is announced in July.

Adrian, who was born and raised in Seville where Betis are based, spent 14 years in Los Verdiblancos' youth and reserve teams before he finally made his breakthrough during the 2012/13 campaign. After only one season in the first team, he was sold to West Ham United and his 11-year stay in English football began.

After initially serving as understudy to Jussi Jaaskelainen, Adrian became West Ham's first-choice goalkeeper soon after signing, but would in turn be usurped by Lukasz Fabianski in the following years.

Adrian's West Ham contract expired in 2019 and he joined Liverpool on a free transfer that summer. He was quickly thrown into action after Alisson picked up an injury on the opening day of the Premier League season. In his second match for the Reds, Adrian won the first trophy of his career, putting in a fine performance as Liverpool beat Chelsea in the UEFA Super Cup on penalties.

Adrian will leave Liverpool after making 26 appearances across a five-year spell, winning five trophies in that time.