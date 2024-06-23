Liverpool goalkeeper set for La Liga move as Reds face massive conundrum

Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian San Miguel is poised for a return to Spain after reportedly reaching a verbal agreement with his boyhood club, Real Betis.

The 37-year-old is out of contract with the Reds at the end of June and is expected to depart Anfield as a free agent, rejecting Liverpool’s offer of an extension.

According to Spanish outlet ABC (via Fabrizio Romano), Adrian has given the green light to the move, with only formalities remaining to complete the transfer.

These are likely to be finalised in July, paving the way for a sentimental return to Seville for the veteran shot-stopper.

Adrian spent 13 years with Real Betis, rising through their academy and enjoying a spell as their first-choice goalkeeper. He left for West Ham United in the Premier League in 2013 before joining Liverpool in 2019.

Despite primarily serving as a backup to Alisson Becker and Caoimhin Kelleher at Anfield, Adrian played a crucial role in the club’s 2019 UEFA Super Cup win over Chelsea, saving Tammy Abraham’s penalty.

He remained a dependable deputy throughout his time with the Reds, earning the respect and admiration of teammates and supporters for his professionalism and positive influence within the squad.

His playing time was limited, but Adrian will leave Liverpool a popular figure. He now looks set to return to his boyhood club to provide experienced cover behind first-choice Rui Silva following the departure of Claudio Bravo.

Liverpool face a massive goalkeeping conundrum

Adrian’s departure has put the Merseyside club in a sticky situation. The club must now enter the market for a new third-choice goalkeeper.

The club could also find themselves chasing a new number one and two. Alisson is reportedly a target for the Saudi Pro League, and they will try to entice him to move to the Middle East.

Kelleher is keen on leaving the Reds to become the first choice elsewhere, with Celtic among several clubs interested in his signature.

Liverpool need to act fast and sort their goalkeeping situation quickly ahead of the new season.