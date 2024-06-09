Liverpool goalkeeper ready to turn down contract offer as dream La Liga return is decided

New Liverpool head coach Arne Slot may have to dip into the transfer market to sign a goalkeeper this summer amid reports that Adrian is poised to turn down an offer to stay.

The Spaniard, who arrived on Merseyside in 2019 on a free from fellow Premier League outfit West Ham United, sees his deal expire at the end of the month and despite the expectation that he would be released, the club's retained list confirmed a contract offer has been put to the 37-year-old.

Although despite the Reds making their intentions clear about wanting to keep Adrian around for at least another season, reports coming out of Spain claim he has decided to reject the aforementioned offer and instead return to his former club Real Betis.

According to Mundo Deportivo, conversations with Adrian and the La Liga side have already taken place and the goalkeeper would be delighted to return to the Estadio Benito Villamarín as a replacement for ex-Manchester City stopper Claudio Bravo and act as the third-choice option next season.

Admittedly, Adrian returning to Spain should not come as much of a surprise to Liverpool supporters - should it materialise - especially as the experienced keeper has previously gone on record stating it was time to move on.

Adrian to get his LaLiga return wish

"I would like to return to LaLiga after 11 seasons in the Premier League. It would be the end of a cycle,” he explained last month when speaking to Movistar Plus+ in an interview as per Muchodeporte. "I’m still ready to compete. I feel very good despite being 37.

"You know that goalkeepers, if you take good care of yourself, if you haven’t had any serious injuries lately and you’re fine, the daily training gives you that intensity that makes you compete.

"I think Adrian [the player] has a long time left and it’s true that I would like to return to LaLiga. It has to be a nice, interesting project."

Now as Caoimhin Kelleher has made it clear that he wants to be a no.1 goalkeeper going forward, the expectation is that he too will move on this summer thus creating a scenario where Alisson Becker is the sole senior goalkeeping option at Slot's disposal.

As a result, if Kelleher and Adrian were to both leave, then one can expect signing a goalkeeper will immediately shoot right to the top of the Dutchman's transfer to-d0-list.

