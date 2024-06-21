Liverpool given hope of EXTRAORDINARY signings following 'internal war' at Real Madrid

Liverpool may be handed the opportunity to bolster their squad with two Real Madrid stars this summer following reports of an 'internal war' at the Santiago Bernabeu following Kylian Mbappe's arrival.

According to Brazilian outlet UOL (via TEAMtalk), there is concern inside the Real Madrid camp over playing time next season as Mbappe and Endrick prepare to join a star-studded squad in the Spanish capital.

The former Paris Saint-Germain forward will be the superstar in Madrid next season following his free transfer, while young Brazilian Endrick has already shone on the international stage ahead of his arrival in Spain.

As a result, a number of Real's forward line are worried about how much game time they will get next term, including Liverpool-linked forward Rodrygo.

LIVERPOOL LINKED WITH REAL MADRID STARS

The Reds have been touted with an extraordinary move for the serial Champions League winner over recent months, although they would likely have to fork out close to £100m for his signature.

A deal for the Brazil star looks unlikely but UOL report that Real are willing to let one of their attacking prospects leave this summer. However, that is most likely young Turkey international Arda Guler, who could secure a season-long loan move away from the Bernabeu.

Reportedly, Liverpool could be interested in adding the 19-year-old attacking midfielder to their squad next term.

Guler's debut campaign at Real was hampered by injuries but the youngster made a positive impression towards the end of the season, especially in La Liga during the closing weeks.

The teenager is an incredibly sharp talent even if inexperienced on the big stage - although he did net a stunner in Turkey's 3-1 win over Georgia in their Euro 2024 opener.

In all honesty, it's unlikely that there is any substance in rumours linking Liverpool with Guler or Rodrygo. The latter would be a particularly exceptional signing given his obvious qualities on the wing, with 17 goals in all competitions last term, but a deal would prove incredibly expensive and complicated.

However, Liverpool are supposedly keen on signing a new winger over the next few months, especially if Luis Diaz were to leave the club this summer.

