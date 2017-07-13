Liverpool frustrated in Naby Keita deal as Red Bull Leipzig continue to reject big-money offers

Liverpool’s attempts to sign Naby Keita continue to be stonewalled with Red Bull Leipzig again insisting the midfielder will not be sold.

The Bundesliga side contacted the Merseyside club directly on Wednesday to reiterate they will not be moved from their position, despite Jurgen Klopp being prepared to break Liverpool’s transfer record to secure the 22 year-old.

In fact, it seems Leipzig’s position is hardening every week.

It now looks increasingly likely the only way a move can proceed is if Keita pushes for it. That is something the Guinea international indicated he was not prepared to do earlier in the window.

However, Keita is due back in training with the German club on Thursday. Much will now depend on how eager he is to make the move to Anfield in this window and if he makes a formal transfer request.

Klopp is reluctant to look at alternative targets because he is steadfast in his belief Liverpool must only buy those who will enhance his side. He will not make the mistakes of the past when the Merseysiders worked their way through a list and made compromises in order to appease those desperate for fresh recruits.

Although Liverpool must decide how long to wait on Keita, a situation similar to the summer of 2014 when, having failed to secure Alexis Sanchez, Liverpool approached numerous strikers before settling on Mario Balotelli – a deal which initially satisfied those thirsty for transfers but proved catastrophic in the long-term – will not happen under Klopp.

Keita has been the club’s prime target all summer, and Klopp is still watching developments regarding Monaco striker Kylian Mbappe with interest – Liverpool’s pursuit of him is serious despite the expectation the teenager will eventually join Real Madrid.

After Liverpool kicked off their pre-season with a 4-0 win over Tranmere Rovers on Wednesday evening, Klopp said there was no cause for concern at the lack of transfer activity so far. Liverpool’s only deals to date are the £36 million for Mo Salah from Roma, and Dominic Solanke’s move from Chelsea.

“If any of our fans think about what the other teams are doing and why we aren't doing anything, I can't help, sorry,” he said. “We cannot only buy players because other teams buy players.

"We do our business as good as we can do it and we are completely in it and we are convinced about the way that we are going so that's all.

“Nervous fans? Sorry, I cannot help, I don't have to write a message for this. I'm not nervous - maybe that's the right message for this.

“We have until August 31, we have time and sometimes things need time. We'll do transfers because we want to do them, if not it's because we don't want to do them. So we have to wait a bit.”