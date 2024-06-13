Liverpool forward modestly concedes that he ranks below United ace for shooting – despite him being a midfielder

Liverpool forward modestly concedes that he ranks below United ace for shooting – despite him being a midfielder

Liverpool’s Diogo Jota has modestly admitted that he ranks below compatriot Bruno Fernandes in terms of their shooting abilities.

The two Portugal stars are currently gearing up for their nation’s Euro 2024 campaign, having both been named in Roberto Martinez’s 26-man squad.

Without a doubt, the Portuguese are among the major favourites to lift the trophy for the second time in their history when they embark on their Euros campaign in Germany. Former Red Cristiano Ronaldo will be leading the line for what you’d imagine will be his last major tournament, given that he turns 40 next year.

Fernandes will also play an integral role at the heart of midfield, just as he has done for Manchester United across the past campaign, which led to him claiming the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award.

He’ll link up with club teammate Diogo Dalot on international duty. Hopefully, the pair can try their hand at convincing United targets Joao Neves and Goncalo Inacio of potential summer transfers to Old Trafford.

Jota gives credit where it’s due to Fernandes

Conducting media duties with Goal ahead of the team’s group-stage opener next Tuesday, Jota was asked to rank three players from the squad based on their shooting: himself, Ronaldo and Fernandes.

Despite his Merseyside ties, the striker honestly conceded that he was behind the United skipper: “Oof! I might have to go last here. Cristiano, Bruno and me.”

Jota and Fernandes were actually tied on goals last season with 15 each. However, the latter operates from further down the pitch and also registered 13 assists to Jota’s four.

