Liverpool forward could LEAVE Anfield this summer, but only for the right price

Liverpool forward could LEAVE Anfield this summer, but only for the right price

Liverpool would consider selling Luis Diaz in the summer transfer window but only for the right price, according to a recent report.

The Colombian has been linked with an Anfield exit in the near future, with Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain having both been named as potential suitors. However, a deal for the former looks unlikely given their financial situation.

The winger finished last season in good form but is yet to win over all Liverpool supporters with his hit-and-miss displays, with suggestions that he may search for a move away from England soon.

Despite Diaz having stated that he is 'very happy' at Liverpool and the Reds not actively looking for a sale, a report from Football Insider suggests that the 27-year-old is not untouchable in the summer market.

Luis Diaz, Liverpool

Liverpool forward could LEAVE Anfield this summer, but only for the right priceby Ewan Ross-Murray

Reliable journalist offers POSITIVE update on futures of three Liverpool starsby Ewan Ross-Murray

Liverpool star will set REMARKABLE record at Euro 2024 this weekendby Ewan Ross-Murray

LIVERPOOL COULD ACCEPT LUIS DIAZ OFFER

According to Football Insider, Liverpool are planning on Diaz being involved in new head coach Arne Slot's first pre-season on Merseyside.

The attacker is currently on international duty with Colombia at the 2024 Copa America and will join up with the Reds come the conclusion of the tournament.

However, Liverpool are reportedly willing to listen to offers for the former Porto star, with a 'senior source' suggesting that a £50m+ move late in the window is 'very possible'.

Luis Diaz Liverpool

Luis Diaz Liverpool

That would see Liverpool make a profit on Diaz after he joined the club in January 2022 for £37.5m, but previous claims have suggested that the Reds would not consider anything below £75m.

Still, it seems unlikely that the Reds would cash in on Diaz this summer unless a gargantuan offer arrived at their door, with only a few clubs able to part ways with enough cash for his signature.

Liverpool are said to be interested in adding a new wide forward to their squad this summer, although whether that depends on player sales remains to be seen.

Plenty of names have been touted, including West Ham United's Mohammed Kudus and Real Madrid's Rodrygo.

Conor Bradley Trent Alexander-Arnold

Alexander-Arnold v Bradley: Liverpool's agonising conundrum revealed amid Real Madrid interestby Yash Shah

Andy Robertson's injury problems highlight need for left-back changesby Henry Jackson

How to watch Liverpool stars at 2024 Copa America this summerby Ewan Ross-Murray