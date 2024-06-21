Liverpool forced to WAIT for forward signing as agents begin work on summer deal

Liverpool will be forced to wait until after Euro 2024 to strike a deal for PSV Eindhoven winger Johan Bakayoko, with the player's agents currently laying the foundations for a summer move.

The Reds have been consistently linked with the 21-year-old right winger over the past year as he continues to dazzle in the Netherlands. He produced 14 goals and as many assists for PSV in all competitions last season.

Liverpool are set to sign a new winger this summer as they look for someone to share minutes with Mohamed Salah and Bakayoko fits the bill as a speedy, left-footed attacker with an eye for goal.

However, according to Eindhovens Dagblad, Liverpool may be forced to wait until mid-July to pursue a potential transfer as Bakayoko focuses on representing Belgium at Euro 2024 in Germany.

The report claims that the youngster is 'almost certain' to leave PSV this summer amid interest from across Europe, with Borussia Dortmund also keen on his signature.

Liverpool could have an advantage over the German side though, with Eindhovens Dagblad suggesting that the Bundesliga giants may be hesitant to splash the cash on Bakayoko - something that's unlikely to be an issue for the Reds.

PSV are holding out for €50m (£42m), which is a similar fee to the £37m Liverpool handed the Dutch club for Cody Gakpo at the beginning of 2023.

JOHAN BAKAYOKO'S AGENTS WORKING ON MOVE

The report does reveal that, despite a move unlikely to materialise over the next few weeks, Bakayoko's agents are working on sorting out his future already.

There are no further details regarding how his agents are approaching an increasingly likely transfer or if any club has approached the player for his services, with things set to become clearer after Euro 2024.

Belgium are unlikely to reach the showpiece event in Berlin on 14 July, especially given how poor they were during their tournament opener against Slovakia.

Belgium fell to a shock 1-0 defeat in Group E, with Bakayoko only featuring for a little over half-an-hour from the bench.

