Liverpool forced to RECONSIDER transfer plans after latest injury concern

Liverpool may have to rethink their transfer plans this summer after Andy Robertson was forced out of Scotland training just days before Euro 2024 kicks off.

The Tartan Army have prepared for the tournament with fixtures against Gibraltar and Finland, with Steve Clarke's side facing hosts Germany in the opening match of Euro 2024 on Friday 14 June.

However, Scotland have struggled with injuries in the build-up to the tournament and they may have been dealt another significant blow after Robertson left training early on Monday.

Now training in Germany, Robertson went down injured and was forced to withdraw from the session early. He was able to walk off the field, which is a positive sign, but looked in discomfort as he headed for the treatment room.

Scotland will be desperate to have their captain involved in the tournament opener this Friday, with Robertson's early training exit hopefully nothing but a precaution.

But if the left-back is sidelined, it will perhaps force Liverpool to reconsider how they approach the upcoming transfer window.

LIVERPOOL COULD RECONSIDER TRANSFER PLANS

Injuries have been all too common for Robertson of late. The 30-year-old missed three months of the 2023/24 season with a dislocated shoulder suffered on international duty, with a month-long absence due to a knee injury the campaign prior.

As he approaches the latter stages of his career, injuries are only likely to become more frequent for Liverpool's first-choice left-back, especially given the energy and intensity he provides down the flank.

Kostas Tsimikas, who also suffered with a significant injury last season at the same time as Robertson, is Liverpool's deputy, but the Greek international has left a lot to be desired with his displays over the past year.

🚨 BREAKING Scotland captain Andy Robertson and striker Lawrence Shankland forced off during training in Germany. All the details 🔽 pic.twitter.com/E0TfIc84ve — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) June 10, 2024

Of course, Joe Gomez filled in at left-back last season too and did an admirable job, but the Reds won't want to be relying on the 27-year-old to play out of position for a lengthy period.

While not expected to be a priority in the coming transfer window, the Reds may need to look at bolstering the left-back position in the near future. With Champions League football to contend with next term, Liverpool's squad depth is going to be pushed even further.

Arne Slot will want to evaluate his squad before suggesting areas for improvement, but left-back could be somewhere Liverpool need to strengthen soon.

