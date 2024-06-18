Liverpool fixtures for 2024/25 Premier League season confirmed

Liverpool's 2024/25 Premier League fixtures have been announced.

The Reds are heading into a new season without Jurgen Klopp for the first time in nine years, with Arne Slot now the head coach.

His first test will come away at newly-promoted Ipswich Town, while he will also face a seismic trip to Manchester United at the end of August. The Reds will host Erik ten Hag's side back at Anfield in January.

Slot's first home game will be sandwiched between those journeys to Ipswich and United, with Brentford the first team to visit Anfield under new management.

The first Merseyside derby of the season comes in December, with Liverpool making their last ever trip to Everton's home of Goodison Park before they move to their new stadium on Bramley Moore Dock. The Toffees head across Stanley Park to Anfield in April.

Liverpool end the 2024/25 Premier League campaign with a home fixture against Crystal Palace.

Here is Liverpool's full Premier League fixture list for the new season.

*Live TV broadcasts will be chosen for select Premier League games throughout the season, dates and/or kick-off times remain subject to change.

*All kick off times listed are BST/GMT

October

November

December

January

February

April

May