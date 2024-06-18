Liverpool fixture list for the 2024-25 Premier League season

Liverpool have learned their fixture list for the 2024-25 Premier League campaign as the Reds embark on a new era under Arne Slot.

The Dutchman’s first game in charge will be at newly-promoted Ipswich Town on Saturday August 17th, in a lunchtime fixture at Portman Road.

The Reds face fierce rivals Manchester United on August 31st at Old Trafford, with the return date at Anfield scheduled for January 4th.

Liverpool travel to Everton for the first Merseyside Derby of the season on December 7th and host the Toffees on April 2nd.

The club’s clashes with Manchester City are scheduled for November 30th (H) and February 22nd (A), while the Merseysiders meet Arsenal on October 26th (A) and May 10th (H).

Liverpool end their Premier League campaign at home to Crystal Palace on May 25th.

Fixture dates and kick-off times subject to change due to TV scheduling.

AUGUST

Saturday 17th, 12.30pm – Ipswich Town (A)

Saturday 24th, 3pm – Brentford (H)

Saturday 31st, 3pm – Manchester United (A)

SEPTEMBER

Saturday 14th, 3pm – Nottingham Forest (H)

Saturday 21st, 3pm – Bournemouth (H)

Saturday 28th, 3pm – Wolverhampton Wanderers (A)

OCTOBER

Saturday 5th, 3pm – Crystal Palace (A)

Saturday 19th, 3pm – Chelsea (H)

Saturday 26th, 3pm – Arsenal (A)

NOVEMBER

Saturday 2nd, 3pm – Brighton & Hove Albion (H)

Saturday 9th, 3pm – Aston Villa (H)

Saturday 23rd, 3pm – Southampton (A)

Saturday 30th, 3pm – Manchester City (H)

DECEMBER

Wednesday 4th, 7.45pm – Newcastle United (A)

Saturday 7th, 3pm – Everton (A)

Saturday 14th, 3pm – Fulham (H)

Saturday 21st, 3pm – Tottenham Hotspur (A)

Thursday 26th, 3pm – Leicester City (H)

Sunday 29th, 3pm – West Ham United (A)

JANUARY

Saturday 4th, 3pm – Manchester United (H)

Tuesday 14th, 7.45pm – Nottingham Forest (A)

Saturday 18th, 3pm – Brentford (A)

Saturday 25th, 3pm – Ipswich Town (H)

FEBRUARY

Saturday 1st, 3pm – Bournemouth (A)

Saturday 15th, 3pm – Wolverhampton Wanderers (H)

Saturday 22nd, 3pm – Manchester City (A)

Wednesday 26th, 8pm – Newcastle United (H)

MARCH

Saturday 8th, 3pm – Southampton (H)

Saturday 15th, 3pm – Aston Villa (A)

APRIL

Wednesday 2nd, 8pm – Everton (H)

Saturday 5th, 3pm – Fulham (A)

Saturday 12th, 3pm – West Ham United (H)

Saturday 19th, 3pm – Leicester City (A)

Saturday 26th, 3pm – Tottenham Hotspur (H)

MAY

Saturday 3rd, 3pm – Chelsea (A)

Saturday 10th, 3pm – Arsenal (H)

Sunday 18th, 3pm – Brighton & Hove Albion (A)

Sunday 25th, 4pm – Crystal Palace (H)

